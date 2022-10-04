DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin nursing student got to experience first hand how EMT's and first responders attempt to save lives out in the field.
The Warrensburg Fire Department hosted the training. There, the students got to see the inside of an ambulance, become familiar with the tools, and see how they work on saving lives outside of a hospital.
Nursing students felt this was important because sometimes people don't think about EMT's when people talk about first responders.
“I think it’s important because I feel like not a lot of people see this side of emergency services. When you think of emergency services you think of like police officers, but I mean firefighters and EMS and EMT workers are also first responders, but people really don’t think about it in that way.” said student, Kristian Boado.
The students practiced with each other and they even had a helicopter come out to teach them about "Flight Nursing".
Another student liked that she could see how they worked to save lives outside of an hospital.
“As nurses at Millikin we spend a lot of time in the hospital but lately we’ve been having so many special experiences where we can see things outside of our typical floor of nursing. We get to spend time in the emergency department, and we get to be on the house, and so this time we’re getting to see the paramedic part which is not something you get to see when you’re in the hospital, the outside hospital part.” said student, Sadie Scott.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.