DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Nick Project was back on campus at Millikin University on Monday.
"Similar to the other years, they're giving away the fire extinguisher, the smoke and carbon monoxide detector, and fire escape ladder," said Sophia Schwalbach, creator of The Nick Project. "Those are the three key components of the Nick Project and what you're able to get here for free today if you're a Millikin student."
Schwalbach's brother, Nick, was killed in a fraternity house fire at Millikin University back in June of 2000 when she was just 4-years-old.
"I can just remember when that happened such a big shift in my family and obviously this huge tragedy that had happened." Schwalbach continued, "Even though I was so young, I saw the pain that they went through."
Once Schwalbach became a student at Millikin herself, she wanted to make an impact.
"I really wanted to use my time here for good and to make a difference so that no family would have to go through what my family does every day."
Since 2015, the Nick Project has raised over $50,000 to help buy fire safety equipment for Millikin students.
To donate to the Nick Project, click here.
