DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University students are working to collect donations for Ukranian refugees.
Students in the Politics of Borderlands class begin their immersion course abroad trip this summer.
The class, taught by Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Laura Dean and Assistant Professor of History Danielle Alesi, will visit five countries, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Finland, over the trip’s 18 days.
They will also take part in service projects helping refugees from Ukraine affected by Russia’s invasion of the country.
"In the Politics of Borderlands class, we look at the migration of people historically, and today in the Baltic states, a big aspect of migration is as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” Dr. Dean said. “The students and I talked about what we could do to help, and we realized that we bought plane tickets with checked bags and some of the students will try to do the trip without a checked bag. So we thought we should fill suitcases with supplies for people in formerly occupied regions of Ukraine.”
The class will hold two donation drop-off events on Wed., May 3, and Wed., May 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the University Commons Lobby.
“One of the student’s parents had some old suitcases sitting around and donated those. So we are filling suitcases with medical supplies that the organization we are working with in Latvia has identified as an important need list for this month,” Dr. Dean said. “We are thankful for the Community Foundation of Macon County who heard about this project and started us off with a $2,500 donation to help us buy these supplies. We will take any of your unopened, unused items and donate them to the displaced people and Ukrainian refugees.”
The class has partnered with the non-profit organization Tavi Draugi, which will drive the supplies directly from Latvia through Lithuania and Poland to the people of Ukraine.
The critical items needed for donation include:
- Tampons/sanitary napkins
- Soap
- Body Wash/Shower Gel
- Shampoo and Conditioner
- Toothbrushes
- Wet Wipes
- Men’s Razors
- Shaving Cream
- Men’s Underwear
- Men’s Athletic Socks
“I spent a year in eastern Ukraine when I was a student. This war is very personal to me, and I think it's important for our students to learn about the largest displacement and migration of people since World War II,” Dr. Dean said. “We are also collecting cash or Venmo; no donation is too small. Especially for students that are moving out, we will take supplies like toothpaste you haven’t opened or other hygiene products.”
“In class, we’ve learned about the historical aspects of displacement and refugees from the Baltic states who were deported to Siberia or refugees that fled the Soviet army.Eighty years later, we are looking at similar issues in Ukraine,” Dr. Dean said. “We are fortunate to have great partner organizations in Latvia willing to work with our students. It is Performance Learning at its finest, where our students learn about the displacement and deportations of people historically. Now they will get to go and work with people who have suffered displacement today by learning from their experiences, learning a little bit of Ukrainian, and gaining hands-on experience with the complex migration topics discussed in our class.”
For more information on donating, contact Dr. Laura Dean at ldean@millikin.edu.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.