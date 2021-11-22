DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University said conductors for 2021 Vespers performances have stepped down.
Dr. Brad Holmes and Beth Holmes will not be conductors due to "personal matters," said Dane Lisser, director of media relations and publications for Millikin, in a statement to WAND News.
"The Millikin School of Music respects and supports the Holmes' decision," the statement said. A reason for why was not provided.
Preparation and production will be led by Dr. Ben Hawkinson, who serves as associate director of choirs.
"We join the entire community in our excitement for a return to in-person Vespers performances this December," Lisser said.
