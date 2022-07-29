WHEATON, Ill. (WAND) - The State of Illinois will invest $15 million to support local festivals and tourism.
Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced on Friday $15 million in funding to support tourism sectors across the state, through the second round of the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program.
Applications open Friday and is funded using the American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The State of Illinois said $5 million will be reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $10 million will support a broad range of other tourism-related project such as attractions, museums, live performance venues and more.
“When the pandemic struck, the tourism industry across the globe lurched to a standstill,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why, last August, I launched the Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program—delivering the support our communities needed to bring back parades, festivals, and cultural celebrations that are so vital to families in neighborhoods across our state. Today, I’m proud to announce an additional $15 million for this successful program to continue supporting our tourism sector, driving economic development, and bringing our communities together.”
The funding will prioritizes downstate communities, communities that have experienced declines in hotel tax revenues and provides $5 million specifically for festivals.
Applicants are required to submit matching funds with the goal of attracting additional visitors to localities and events, thereby supporting local hotels, restaurants, and businesses.
Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 23, 2o22. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, please visit this page.
“Illinois’ travel and tourism industry continues to position and grow the state’s visitor economy,” said Dave Herrell, chairman, Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus (ICCVB). “This strategic investment last year created significant value across the many destinations throughout Illinois and today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker will continue to make a substantial impact for tourism and the communities leveraging this opportunity for future growth.”
