SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Price increases on food, utilities, and household items are driving more people to seek assistance with childcare, and baby products.
The Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery in Springfield is seeing an uptick in families using their crisis nursing program. While they usually provide between 400-600 hours of care a month, they provided 900 hours of care in February, according to Assistant Director Chriss Wilson.
"We serve regular meals and snacks, we can bathe them, we can clothe them, we have everything they need," said Wilson. "So a parent doesn't need to bring food, any special items, toys, clothing, diapers, or anything with them. We provide all of that while they're here."
The crisis nursery is one of only seven in the state. Wilson says the fact that they can provide everything from diapers to extra clothing is useful as well.
The nursery has a basic needs pantry, which allows families to pick up diapers, formula, and wipes. These materials are provided for free and visitors don't need to show ID or proof of income.
"We have families who are just having a hard time with the cost of everything rising right now," said Wilson. "So you know, having a little bit additional to get them through is very helpful for them and with the formula shortage, a lot of times people can't find what they need."
The nursery got a new grant which allows them to keep the basic needs pantry open seven days a week, instead of just on weekdays.
While the nursery receives funding from DHS and SCFS, they also rely on donors to bring in supplies they can hand out to the community.
Those interested in donating to Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery can find needed items on their Amazon wishlist. Donations of supplies or gift cards can also be dropped off at the facility during business hours.
