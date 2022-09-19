CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Miniature Horsepower is a program in Champaign that focus' on children's mental health development while combating adverse childhood experiences.
Founder and Director, Sarah Nixon first discovered Miniature Horsepower in 2019. Back then, it was only a concept. Nixon pitched the idea to a panel of judges at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine's Health Make-A-Thon competition for healthcare innovation, and won.
Afterwards, Nixon was awarded a coin worth ten thousand dollars in seed funds, and Miniature Horsepower was created.
Nixon is passionate about research to further understand the relationship between little horses, and little humans. She also says how exciting it is to see the children connect with the animals.
“With miniature therapy horses, you’re not riding. You’re interacting with them and you're building a relationship. A relationship of trust, confidence, and connection. These are all really critical things when you have a situation where a child or an adult has experienced trauma and have perhaps withdrawn a little bit and are perhaps struggling with trust, connection, even eye contact.” said Nixon.
The business has traveled to the Siebel Center for Design on the University of Illinois campus, the Joy of Illinois Farm, and they are always open for visitors here in Champaign.
"I discovered that miniature horses are often overlooked when it comes to animal assisted therapy modalities for children. There is an increasing awareness of their great compatibilities and their wonderful abilities as therapy animals, so increasingly organizations are using mini’s. However traditionally, the go-to has been the large horse.” stated Nixon.
You can book Miniature Horsepower or find more information here: miniaturehorsepower.org
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.