SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation Thursday raising teacher's minimum salary in the state of Illinois to $40,000 by 2023.
This comes as an effort to combat the statewide teacher shortage.
"As Illinois children head back to school this week and next, this new law says to them and their parents loud and clear: we value teachers," said Governor Pritzker.
"In signing this legislation, we're addressing our teacher shortage and gradually putting teachers on track to make at least $40,000 a year by the first day of school in 2023. To teachers all across Illinois: I see the care and compassion you put into your work, and I'm proud to help make sure you earn what you're worth."
Currently, the minimum teacher salary ranges from $9,000 to $11,000.
Under the new law, the minimum salary will raise over the next four years.
- 2020-2021: $32,076
- 2021-2022: $34,576
- 2022-2023: $37,076
- 2023-2024: $40,000
House Bill 2078 takes effect Jan. 1, 2020.