FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The missing 82-year old man has been located per officials.
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office, set out an Endangered Person Advisory for Eldon Lee Wright, 82, after he went missing for two days.
Wright was previously last seen headed eastbound from Astoria on June 15th at 3:45 p.m.
Wright has a condition that placed him in danger.
He was reported to be 5'10", weighing 210 pounds, with gray hair; he was said to be wearing a white tee-shirt and blue jeans.
Officials say he was driving a Blue 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois License plate, 1 9 5 3 7 3 1 B.
