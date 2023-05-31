RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — A child who went missing from Shelby County, Tennessee has been reunited with family after being located in Rantoul.
On May 31, the Rantoul Police Department was alerted by a Flock license plate reading camera of a vehicle associated with a missing person.
The vehicle was believed to have been involved with a parental abduction from Shelby County, Tennessee. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 700 block of West Champaign Ave., Rantoul.
An adult woman and two children were in the vehicle. Officers learned that one of the children had been reported as missing/endangered to the Memphis, TN police department during the evening of May 30.
Upon further investigation, Shirley L. Webb, a 27-year-old female from Memphis Tennessee was arrested on a Shelby County, Tennessee Arrest Warrant for the offense of Felony Custodial Interference. Webb was later transported to the Champaign County Jail.
Both children were taken into protective custody until the custodial parent arrived.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
