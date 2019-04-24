(WAND) – Mom jeans are growing in popularity, according to a group’s market research.
The study came from NPD group, which says those types of jeans are helping to drive a recent upward trend in jeans sales. The group’s research says there were 364 million pairs of women’s jeans sold in 2018 – a 22 million pair increase from the year before. Sales from February 2018 to February 2019 were analyzed.
NPD Group Chief Industry Advisor Marshal Cohen told Today he thinks the high waist and straight legs of mom jeans are growing in popularity because they’re “easier to wear”. He says it’s becoming easier to find “more stretch options” with a high comfort level.
“(The style) is different enough to warrant buying a pair, and more people can wear higher waists without fear of ‘tushy cleavage’,” he said in an email.
An article from Today has some ideas for affordable mom jeans that people can buy. Click here for that list.