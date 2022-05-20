Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.