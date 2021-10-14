DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A section of MacArthur Road will be closed Monday in Decatur for asphalt patching work.
Entler Excavating announced it will do the patching at 3591 N. MacArthur Road starting on Monday, Oct. 18. Work will cause the east southbound lane at Parson's School to be closed.
The closure will start at 6:30 a.m. on that data and will continue until about 4 p.m.
Drivers are asked to slow down, use extreme caution and find an alternate route around the work zone.
In another road closure, Ameren Illinois will be working on gas service retirement at 1029 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive starting on Monday, Oct. 18, with weather permitting. The work will mean the closure of the southbound outside lane starting at 8 a.m., and the closure will continue until about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Like the first closure, drivers should slow down, use extreme caution and are encouraged to find an alternate route around the work zone.
