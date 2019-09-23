MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Monticello Elementary School is offering a "share table" in the lunchroom to make sure students get enough to eat.
Fourth and fifth grade students can leave a sealed food item for someone else to eat later.
The News Gazette reports students must have a health plate of food at lunch before being allowed more from the share table.
That is to ensure students do not eat just snacks while at school.
The share table is also a way to avoid waste. Instead of children throwing away wrapped food they do not want, they can drop it on the share table for someone else to enjoy.
The whole school started the share table on Sept. 3.
The share table is limited to those who buy a hot lunch in the cafeteria.