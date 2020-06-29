SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Fourth of July is this weekend, and Springfield authorities have already gotten multiple calls about illegal fireworks going off.
Compared to 2019, it is more than usual, and the Sangamon County sheriff is expecting a wave of more calls.
Across the U.S., fireworks go off in the night and early San Francisco mornings. Sheriff Jack Campbell said responding to firework calls take time away from his deputies to respond to other calls. Campbell said he's seen roughly 50% more calls during the same time frame compared to last year.
"It just tends to make a lot of neighborhood problems," Campbell said.
Springfield police are responding to more calls too. During the weekend of June 26, 27 and 28, police were called 76 times about fireworks. That same weekend in 2019, it was 24 calls.
Since multiple firework shows were cancelled in central Illinois, Campbell believes people are lighting fireworks because of the on-going stay at home order.
"And then it requires a different response if it [the call] comes as a shots fired." Campbell said. "There's a lot of problems with this."
If one chooses to light fireworks, Campbell suggested people do so during the day, before 10 p.m. He'd rather see people wait to light fireworks this Saturday.
