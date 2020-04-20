EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund announced it has distributed more than $5.5 million to nonprofit organizations across the state.
$250,000 of the first round funds went to 30 organizations in southeastern Illinois. The funds are used to help vulnerable residents who have been largely impacted by COVID-19.
The ICRF Fund was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations, in collaboration with the Office of the Governor.
It has raised more than $30 million from nearly 2,000 donors since it launched on March 26.
The fund can help people in need of emergency food and basic supplies, interim housing and shelter, primary health care services, utility and financial assistance, and supports for children and other vulnerable populations.
“In this time of such great need, we have been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of people across our state to support the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund,” said Penny Pritzker, chairman of PSP Partners. “Our Fund’s committee members are working very hard to distribute funds quickly and thoughtfully across Illinois in response to this terrible crisis.”
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation partnered with the United Way of Effingham County, United Way of Coles County and United Way of Crawford County to re-distribute funds to organizations in Effingham, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Jasper, Richland, Lawrence, Clay, Shelby and Fayette counties:
C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation
Care Horizon, Incorporated
Catholic Charities of Coles County
Centenary United Methodist Church (phone program)
Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry
City of Flora, Illinois (utility assistance program)
Coalition for People in Need
Effingham Catholic Charities
Effingham County FISH Human Services
Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc.
Enduring Freedom Ministries, Inc.
Family of YMCA of Fayette County (food drive)
First Presbyterian Church of Effingham (food bank)
HOPE of East Central Illinois
Jasper County Ministerial Association
Lawrence County Fish and Loaves
Lawrence County Senior Citizens Council, Inc.
Mattoon Community Food Center
Palestine Community Food Bank
Robinson Area Food Pantry
Salvation Army (Mattoon)
Sign of the Kingdom East (food pantry)
Society of St. Vincent de Paul (Mattoon)
Standing Stone Community Center
Stopping Woman Abuse Now (SWAN)
Strategic Training and Restoration (STAR)
The Haven
The Master’s Hands Inc. (Olney)
The Master’s Hands, Newton
Vandalia Association of Church’s Inc. 6:35 Food Pantry
“We are grateful for this funding to help those in need effected by COVID-19,” expresses Kevin Bushur, CEO of C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation. “We will be able to provide an additional 4,000 nutritious meals to home-bound seniors, rent assistance for 25 families and continue to provide transportation to those in need for medical, food needs, and employment. If you know if anyone needs help, please contact your local C.E.F.S. office.”