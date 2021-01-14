SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Bank of Springfield Center amongst members of the house of representatives.
In an email from the office of the speaker for the house of representatives, the Chief of Staff said Thursday she was notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the Bank of Springfield Center.
The house was in session Thursday at the Bank of Springfield for general session.
As of Friday morning, it was announced there are now a total of three confirmed positive cases. The Chief of Staff announced she had tested positive. She said she is experiencing mild symptoms.
The email said all members and staff who were at the Bank of Springfield Center on Thursday, or around someone who was, should self-quarantine.
During session, in the basement of the Bank of Springfield, members were encouraged to get COVID-19 tested. On Thursday, a COVID-19 test turned up positive.
This is a developing story.
