CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of customers lost power Friday in the Charleston area.
The Ameren Illinois outage map said there were over 100 total outages after 4 p.m. Friday. They affected about 3,200 customers as of 4:26 p.m.
By 6:40 p.m., outages were affecting only 45 people. There were 20 total outages at that time.
Ameren told WAND News it is investigating the cause Friday evening. Further details are not yet available.
The station will update this developing story as it learns more.
