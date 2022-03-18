Mother deemed unfit to stand trial for allegedly hiding baby's death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington mother who is charged with hiding the death of her 7-month-old baby girl, Zaraz Walker, has been deemed unfit to stand trial.
That is according to WEEK news.
WEEK reports a judge agreed with a fitness evaluation of Kimberlee Burton that ruled her unfit to stand trial.
Burton was remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services.
WEEK said DCFS reports this is not the first time Burton has been accused of endangering the life of her children.
Her next court date is set for June 24 at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.