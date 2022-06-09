CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The mother of a slain ride-share driver will ask the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to again consider awarding her son an honorary doctoral degree.
Marla Rice, the mother of Kristian Philpotts, asked the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to award her son an honorary doctorate degree after he was murdered in January 2022. However, the university denied that request.
"Dear Ms. Rice, Again, please accept the university's condolences on the tragic and senseless loss of your son's promising life. We know he worked very hard during his academic career and are heartbroken that he will not be able to study his passion for veterinary medicine.
As I mentioned during our phone conversation, we confirmed that Kristian had not been accepted to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, but we are adding him to the list of students who will be honored with a Certificate of Achievement for his intention to complete a degree at Illinois. The Office of the Registrar coordinates this process and usually distributes the certificates during the fall semester.
I've provided them your email address and physical address to mail the certificate. If the address below is not correct, please let me know.
I hope this small gesture brings you and your family some comfort, and please know that you are in our thoughts every day."
Rice was not satisfied with the response and will ask the university to reconsider its decision.
"He was a hard worker. He deserved this," she said.
Philpotts was not a student at the U of I, but had plans to attend. He was on tract to become a veterinarian. He had already completed his undergraduate and master's program before he was murdered.
WAND News reached out to the U of I to learn more about the decision to deny the mother's request. The university sent the honorary degree and selection process to WAND News. In the qualifications, the university states the person should have made a distinguished contribution to knowledge and creativity in the relevant field of endeavor, or should have shown sustained activity of uncommon merit.
Rice said her son met the qualifications because he was very involved. While getting his undergraduate degree at Illinois State University, Philpotts would volunteer at the school's farm and was an active member of the pre-veterinary club. He received his master's degree from Eastern Illinois University and was employed with the Chicago Park District.
Rice also said her son would take local pets from a pet store into classrooms and teach kids about pet safety and information. He also was a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity and would volunteer at local food drives and toy drives for children and families in need.
"It's not like I'm asking them to give this to him for nothing," said Rice. "He has a master's degree, he has volunteered, he was doing everything he can and I know this would have meant the world to him."
The University of Illinois said it would include Philpotts in the annual ceremony that it holds in honor of students who have died. He will receive posthumously a Certification of Achievement for his intention to complete a degree at Illinois.
In memory of her son, Rice created a GoFundMe to set up a scholarship fund called "The Dr. Kristian "KP" Philpotts Scholarship." It will be given to a student who wants to be a veterinarian.
As for Philpotts' murder, police arrested three teens in connection.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.