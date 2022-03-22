URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A third teen accused of involvement in the murder of a Lyft driver in Urbana has been arrested.
The News-Gazette reports a 16-year-old Champaign teen is in custody, joining 16 and 17 year old suspects from Champaign who were already arrested. The suspects are accused of killing 29-yea-old Kristian Philpotts of Chicago on Jan. 12.
At about 6:20 p.m., there was an alleged robbery attempt in which Philpotts was shot, per authorities. Urbana police found him on South Vine Street near Burkwood Court, at which point he was dying.
Authorities discovered his Jeep crashed about four blocks north of where he was discovered. Police said they learned the suspects were in the Jeep when the shooting occurred, but it's unclear which of them authorities believed fired the shot that killed Philpotts.
The third teen was arrested on March 7 in Gainesville, Ga., before he was returned to Champaign County.
According to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, all three teens are related as cousins.
