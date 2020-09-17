DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been one month since 27-year-old Katari Smith was shot and killed in Decatur on East Walnut Street.
His mother, Dewanda Pettit, recalled getting the phone call at work on August 17.
"When I pulled up and I seen him slumped over in his truck and I knew that he was dead that day," she said.
Smith, a father of two, was shot and killed on East Walnut, according to police.
Dewanda said every time she closes her eyes, she can see her son.
"I don't care who you are. I don't care what your kids do, no mother should have to experience seeing their child like that," she said.
She wears a pin in her hat, has a key chain with his picture and photos everywhere reminding her of her son.
"I have one child left and I hang on to him like I hang on to myself because I don't want to lose him," she said.
She spoke to WAND News on Thursday to share her son's story with the community and remind people of a life lost too soon to gun violence.
"To honor my son, if you see something, say something, and that is exactly what I want," she said.
Victims of gun violence will be honored at a march on Saturday at Mueller Park. The event starts at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.