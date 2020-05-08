MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Moultrie County State's Attorney said she has concerns about Governor JB Pritzker's executive order.
State's Attorney Tracey Weaver, said she has received multiple calls on questions regarding the reopening of local churches and businesses.
"I, like other state’s attorneys and many of our citizens and government officials, have concerns about the constitutionality of the executive order and the authority for such order from laws previously passed. When considering the issue of religious services, for instance, something we as citizens have a fundamental right in which to engage, I cannot agree that the current executive order is the least restrictive and most narrowly tailored option for addressing the COVID-19 outbreak," Weaver said.
Weaver said, because she took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution, her office will not prosecute churches or businesses for reopening or individuals leaving their homes, so long as it's not in a reckless manner.
"This should not be perceived as a determination that no aspects of the executive order are enforceable, but remember prosecutors are granted absolute discretion regarding whether or not to prosecute a case within their jurisdiction," Weaver said.
Weaver said their office can't advise on what penalties would incur if state licensed businesses would be caught violating the order.
"State’s Attorney’s Office advise what ancillary impact this may have on businesses (such as insurance coverage) or how police agencies or other prosecutorial bodies will handle these issues. Furthermore, if a business or church chooses to enforce social distancing or requires individuals to wear masks, that is the prerogative of the business or church. If an individual refuses, that business or church has the right to ask that individual to leave or face trespassing actions," Weaver said.
Weaver also said that she has heard many people who believe that local government knows what's best for their communities than those in Springfield or Chicago. Anyone with questions should contact Weaver's office at 217-728-4353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.