MOWEAQUA, Ill (WAND) A group of neighborhood kids in Central Illinois formed "Animal Savers Club" (ASC), a club geared towards helping save animals in the area.
"We don't like seeing animals get hurt," said Eli Wilson, founder of the club. They hosted a bake sale fundraiser this month to make money for helping animals. They sent the money along with a letter to the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, asking them use it to help animals there.
"They had a bake sale Bake Sale In January, but it was very successful. And they raised $72, just in this one day," said Shirley Stanley at the animal shelter.
"We decided to give money to the Macon County Animal Shelter because we thought that we couldn't really use the money in a helpful way but they could," said Mikky Wilson, member of the club and sister of Eli.
The shelter plans to use every penny for the animals, and they thanked the young group.
"Literally 100 cents of every dollar goes directly to the animals and animals in need and care", Stanley said.
