DECATUR, Ill (WAND) The owners of Mr. JJ Fish and Chips in Decatur say they are having to close their doors because they cannot afford to keep it running.
"It's been a year where we haven't seen anything. We haven't seen any profit. We can't keep giving everything," said Brittany Dent-Abdeljawad, co-owner of the restaurant. She says the restaurant is known for their chicken wings and friendly service, and now she is saddened to see it close after a reopening in 2021. They closed for repairs and were faced with inflation when they opened their doors again.
"Raw goods like, chicken wings are actually overall 40% [higher]... So that's including oil, and whole wings," Dent-Abdeljawad said. And with wings being one of their main items, they could not make profit. Their prices have had to change to reflect the cost to make the food, making it harder for customers to purchase their old favorites.
They hope the economy picks up, inflation goes down... And small family businesses like theirs can get back up again.
