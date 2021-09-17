MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A community came together to help a Mt. Zion boy with Down syndrome get the game console he really wanted.
The grandmother of Drew, who moved with his family to Mt. Zion with his family in 2020, said he talked all the time about wanting a PlayStation 5.
He became friends with Abe Carpenter, a neighbor from across the street. Abe talked to Drew's mother about setting up a GoFundMe to raise money for buying it. With family help, the grandmother said Abe was able to request $500 through a GoFundMe.
A total of $875 was raised in just weeks.
While they had the money, securing a PS5 proved difficult. Abe eventually succeeded and was able to give the gift to Drew on Thursday.
Additional money raised will be donated to one of Drew's favorite charities, his grandmother said.
