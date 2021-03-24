MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A catalytic converter helps eliminate toxic gasses in the exhaust. Think of it as some sort of filter for one's vehicle. The car part helps vehicles be more eco-friendly.
To thieves, a catalytic converter is more valuable than gold. Mt. Zion Police Chief Adam Skundberg said at least three catalytic converters were stolen in the past week.
"The ones that we've had so far have been in parking lots," Skundberg said.
Stealing this particular part is an ongoing trend. Catalytic converters contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. If its not welded to the vehicle, burglars will take the time to detach it.
Catalytic converters are usually found between the engine manifold and the exhaust system. Skundberg said there were not reports of thefts in neighborhoods.
"Park in a well lit area, in your driveway, the garage," Skundberg said.
Getting the car part replaced can cost so much. Lindsey Kreher, the owner of South Shores Auto Service, said the three metals are utilized in the automotive industry.
"Most domestic cars can get you a catalytic converter replaced between $400 to $600." Kreher said. "Some of your foreign cars (can cost) as much as $2,500."
