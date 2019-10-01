MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A Mt. Zion man has received the The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.
James Gould received the safety award for piloting safely for 50 years.
The award was instituted by the United States Federal Aviation Administration on October 11, 2003, to recognize pilots who have practiced safe flight operations continuously for 50 or more years during the course of their aviation careers.
Gould served in the US Army, Army reserves and Army National Guard. He served as an emergency medical services pilot until 2015. Later, he flew for Air Evac, a medical unit.
Gould said, "this was a fine job that I thoroughly enjoyed and honestly never thought it would last 50 years."
The ceremony was held at the American Legion Post 72 Lancaster- Dunn chapter in Macon. Gould's wife Sharon was also recognized with a pin for her support of her husband's flight career.