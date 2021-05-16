MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Solsa in Mt. Zion is closing its doors.
In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it will be closing Monday. "The lack of staff has made it impossible to continue service out of our Mt. Zion location," Solsa said.
The Decatur location will still be in operation.
