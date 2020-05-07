DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Mueller plant and foundry are temporarily closed after a "very limited number of employees" tested positive for COVID-19.
The company said they have closed the plant and foundry as a precaution and to deep clean the facilities. The plant and foundry will be closed from May 6 - May 10. Mueller said they are working with the Macon County Health Department to test those who have been in close contact with the confirmed cases.
Employees who have tested positive and those in close contact are on home isolation with pay and benefits.
A statement from the company said:
"Employee health and safety are critically important to Mueller Water Products, especially in our role as an essential critical infrastructure business during this unprecedented time. The hard work and dedication of our employees make it possible for critical water and gas infrastructure utilities
Mueller also said they have implemented changed to the workplace policies and processes to allow for social distancing and to follow guidelines from state, local and federal officials.
"In our manufacturing plants, we have implemented a number of processes to protect employees and create social separation, which include: providing masks that are required while working, on-site temperature monitoring, staggered and flexible work schedules and workflows, alternate break and lunch schedules, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting supplies at employee workstations and increased common area cleaning and disinfecting," the statement said.
Mueller said any employee who is not feeling well should stay home and notify their supervisor. They should also consult their physician.
