SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture kicks off a $58.1 million capital investment addressing years of deferred maintenance on the historic state fairgrounds.
The investment will cover road projects, new roofs/structural repairs on prominent buildings, and other various construction projects.
Construction is underway to restore and renovate the Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA). The $8.6 million project will repair sidewalks, walls, steps, and expansion joints, while also repairing electrical systems, readjusting the tension structure, installing a new canopy, and rebuilding the retaining walls around the facility.
"Last year when the MPA was shut down you felt that a bit, so we are excited to bring some of the traditional favorites to the MPA," said Manager Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair.
The MPA will play host to four major events during the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Thursday, August 10 will be full of destruction with an all-out monster truck thrill show featuring trucks going head-to-head in an all-out battle in Monsters of Destruction. Saturday, August 12 the ultimate rodeo experience returns to the MPA with ISF Bares, Broncs, and Bulls. Outlaw 5J Rodeo Company. The Illinois Soybean Association presents three nights of truck and tractor pulls with the ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls. Starting Monday, August 14 through Wednesday, August 16. On Saturday, August 19 the ISF Championship Demolition Derby.
In addition to the MPA renovations, the historic Coliseum is also undergoing major renovations. Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2019 and included addressing various structural problems associated with the 122-year-old facility. Phase 2 will focus on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator, and adding an HVAC system that will allow for heating and cooling of the facility. The anticipated cost for the Phase 2 of the Coliseum renovations is approximately $16.3 million.
"We are protecting and preserving these structures so we can continue to use them for generations to come, so my kids can come to the Illinois State Fair 20 years from now," said Clark.
Other projects included new installing new roofs, replacing HVAC systems, and fixing roads.
The Illinois State Fair kicks off on August 10 and runs through August 20. For more information, click here.
