SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Fair announced that Nelly will headlining the Grandstands on Sunday, August 20.

Nelly will be joined on stage by Grammy-award winner artist Ashanti and Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule.

“We are excited to welcome Nelly along with Ashanti and Ja Rule to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage this summer,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The large catalog of hits from all three artists reaches music fans from multiple generations. It is a concert you are not going to want to miss.”

In 2021, Nelly’s country album Heartland made Billboard’s Top Ten County Album charts. The St. Louis native is currently preparing to release Heartland Part 2 with a new single to be released soon.
 
Ticket sales for Nelly go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.
 
The 2023 Illinois State Fair will run through August 10 -20 in Springfield.

