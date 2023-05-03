SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Fair announced that Nelly will headlining the Grandstands on Sunday, August 20.
Nelly will be joined on stage by Grammy-award winner artist Ashanti and Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule.
“We are excited to welcome Nelly along with Ashanti and Ja Rule to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage this summer,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The large catalog of hits from all three artists reaches music fans from multiple generations. It is a concert you are not going to want to miss.”
