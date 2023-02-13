(WAND) — According to Illinois State Police Troop 6 officers, I-72 Westbound is down to one lane due to a multiple vehicle crash near mile marker 118.
Westbound lanes are down to a single lane from west of Illiopolis to mile marker 117.5.
Minor injuries have been reported at this time.
Drivers are advised to find a different route if possible and to follow Scott's Law.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.