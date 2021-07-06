SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police reported multiple weapons-related arrests were made over the 4th of July weekend and into Monday.
The first happened at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, when police stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of E. Reservoir St. Police said they arrested a 15-year-old suspect after searching the vehicle and finding a Taurus 9 mm pistol with a 30-round magazine.
The teen is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a gang member, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A warrant was out for his arrest from Colorado. The suspect was in the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday.
In another traffic stop after midnight Monday, police said they made contact with vehicle occupants in the 200 block of N. Grand Ave. West. The vehicle and occupants were searched and police found a Glock .380 pistol, a Glock 9 mm pistol and suspected cannabis.
In this stop, police arrested 21-year-old Marquez D. Gray and 20-year-old Travis D. Green. Gray is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with no FOID card. He was wanted on a Sangamon County warrant. Green was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both suspects are in Sangamon County custody.
At about 6:31 p.m. Monday, police served a search warrant in the 800 block of Indiana St. In the search, officers found a loaded Glock .40 caliber pistol and a loaded Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle. Authorities then arrested 18-year-old Isaiah D. Wesley.
Wesley is charged with possession of firearms with no FOID card and unlawful possession of ammunition. Wesley was in the Sangamon County Jail Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
