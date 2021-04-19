SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Murder charges have been filed against a suspect in the weekend death of a 72-year-old woman.
Authorities have arrested 25-year-old Clayton L. Anderson of Shelbyville and 19-year-old Thomas M. Miller of Decatur in connection to the death of Sherry Hubbartt. The victim was found in her residence on Sunday, April 18.
Hubbartt's family last saw her at her Clarksburg home. Illinois State Police said she was with Anderson, who is her grandson, in a 2009 Chevrolet Impala.
The arrests of Anderson and Miller happened Sunday. The Nevada Highway Patrol took them into custody for unrelated criminal charges. Anderson was taken to a Las Vegas area hospital and Miller is at the Clark County Detention Center.
The Shelby County arrest warrant for Anderson is for first-degree murder with sentencing enhancements, including the victim being 60 years of age or older and murder committed while an active order of protection was in effect involving the victim a defendant. The warrant also carried charges of concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle, with both of those charges also carrying sentencing enhancement's for the victim's age.
Authorities said Anderson was wanted on a warrant for a previous unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle case. He is held on a no-bond warrant.
Miller's arrest warrant was for concealment of a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both charges have sentencing enhancements for the victim's age. Miller is held on a $500,000 bond warrant.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted ISP DCI - Zone 5 in its investigation, including the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, Shelby County State's Attorney's Office, Shelby County Coroner's Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Law Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Anyone with information about this investigation or other crimes should call the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217)278-5004 (tip line) or email them at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
"This matter is an open and ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Coroner’s Officer, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police," a Monday press release said. "No additional information is being released at this time."
