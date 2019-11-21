DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who stabbed another in Decatur was found guilty in court Thursday.
A jury returned the verdict for second-degree murder against 48-year-old Santonio Byars. On Nov. 4, 2018, he stabbed Tobby Buhs in the chest.
Authorities found Buhs across from East Mound park and in a parking lot at 1080 East Mound Road.
Police had reported they believe Byars committed the crime during a fight between the men. They said the fight happened several blocks away from where they found him in the Woodmound Plaza.
Byars is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2020.