CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The name of a man who died in a Champaign car crash Thursday has been released.
Emergency crews were called out for a single vehicle crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Kenwood Drive near West Kirby Avenue.
Jovan A. Smith, age 34, of Champaign was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m. on August 4, at the scene of the crash.
Officials report Smith was driving southbound on Kenwood Drive when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree.
An autopsy will be conducted Friday. Toxicology results are pending.
This incident is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Coroner’s Office.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
