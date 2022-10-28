(NBC) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" early Friday morning by an assailant who broke into their home in San Francisco, according to a statement from her office.
"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," said spokesman Drew Hammill.
"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery," Hammill added.
The House speaker was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, the statement said.
"The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," it said.
The statement didn't provide any additional details about how the suspect broke into their home, how Pelosi's husband, 82, was attacked and any injuries he might have sustained.
The attack comes less than two weeks before the 2022 midterm elections.
In August, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury. He was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation stemming from a May 28 crash in Napa County, north of San Francisco.
