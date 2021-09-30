NEOGA, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Neoga has lifted its boil order.
The city issued a boil order for all residents on the east side of U.S. 45, on Wednesday, September 29.
Mainly only residents on the east side were affected, the city said on Facebook.
Anyone with questions should call the city offices at (217)895-3237.
