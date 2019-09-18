SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new bill could ban flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco related products.
According to House Bill 3887, it would create a statewide ban and prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products. Any store caught selling them could lose their retailer’s license.
The bill was filed by State Rep. Grant Wehrli, R-Naperville.
On Sept. 4 Michigan became the first state to ban the sale of flavored vape products.
The bill in Illinois comes after seven deaths were reported from e-cigarette devices. At least 380 people nationwide have been hospitalized for respiratory issues.