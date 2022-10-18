SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - It's known as one of the fastest growing industries. Robert Kerr, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at University of Illinois Springfield, shared how much the cannabis business has brought into the state so far.
"$1.5 billion raised in sales in just this last fiscal year alone in 2022. So, $445 million in tax dollar revenue has come into the state because of this," explained Kerr.
According to Leafly Jobs Report, 9,127 cannabis jobs were reported in Illinois in the year 2020. UIS is one of few universities to offer a path into the growing industry.
"These are short six-month programs that could give somebody a leg up if they're interested in joining this incredibly rapidly expanding industry," said Kerr.
Green Flower. a training platform for cannabis professionals, partnered with UIS to create the Cannabis Compliance and Risk Management Program where participants can earn their certificate and become qualified. Daniel Kalef, Vice President of Higher Education at Green Flower shared just a few reasons why these courses are important when heading into the industry.
"A lot of the issues in compliance in cannabis is banking and accounting because as you know you still can't put your money in a federal insured bank because it's not federally legal. You have to understand you have to make sure when you're buying product on the retail side it's coming from a legal manufacturer or grower," said Kalef.
The six-month program will make participants attractive to employers across the nation.
"Anyone who completes one of these programs, they are actually force ranked to the top 5% of search results for companies who are looking for people with these skills on careersandcannabis.com," said Kalef.
This partnership with UIS was created to help Illinois residents get into the business. Courses begin November 7th, 2022. People interested can find out more and sign up here up until the start date.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
