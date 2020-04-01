DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur is getting a new Domino's location.
Mark Ratterman, franchisee for the Decatur area Domino's confirmed to WAND News the new location will open at 2504 N. Water St.
Construction is starting this week. It is expected to take between 90 to 100 days to complete.
This location will have inside seating and a pickup window.
The new location will make delivery possible to the northern part of Decatur and Forsyth and other ares that were previously hard to reach.
The two existing locations are currently hiring, looking for 20 additional people between the two restaurants.