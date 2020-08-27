Springfield, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department has implemented a new electronic mailing system for inmates at the Sangamon County jail.
The Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the new system will efficiently prevent contraband from entering the jail.
"We need a better way to prevent illegal narcotics from being sent to our inmates. This is a serious safety issue for them and for our Correctional Officers," said Campbell.
TextBehind is the new mail management provider that will receive all mail intended for inmates. The system will open, inspect and scan all items. The system will then forward the mail to inmates in an electric form.
Campbell says traditional mail has always been thoroughly inspected for contraband and prevented drugs to be delivered to the facility. However, he says the traditional way is inefficient. "It takes hundreds of hours by Sheriff’s employees to accomplish this. They have found heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, LSD and K-2 soaked into paper, and cannabis glued inside Christmas cards, said Campbell.
TextBehind operates Monday through Friday. If the item is received before 11:00 a.m., it will be delivered the same day. Inmates will not be able to send electronic mail or reply, but inmates in the Sangamon County jail will be able to continue to send traditional mail.
The Sheriff's office says the new system does not cost the inmate. The cost for a person to send mail through USPS to TextBehind is the cost of a stamp. If they choose to utilize email, a 4,000-character email would cost one credit, or as little as 60 cents. Up to 4 photographs could be attached at no additional cost. Credits can be purchased by going to TextBehind.com.
The system will go live in the Sangamon County jail on September 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.