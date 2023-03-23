SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — 'Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois' showcases the story of dozens of people who have made an impact on the state.
The exhibit features everything from clothes, writing, furniture, and decorations that tell the story of the people like Michelle Obama, Tina Turner, and Ida B. Wells.
One of the people featured in the exhibit is Joseph Jordan. Jordan and his family were the first people of color to move to Pullman, Illinois.
"He was part of the free black community in Lynchburg (VA) and when the era of the Klan came into being he and his family escaped to Chicago," said Jon Rice, the great-grandson of Joseph Jordan.
Rice attended the exhibit's ribbon cutting today and was able to share his family's story with visitors. Rice said people don't often recognize that people are still alive whose direct descendants experienced things like slavery.
"I sat on my great-great grandmother's lap and she was born in 1854 as a slave," said Rice. "It's great that I can bring that big story. It's a lot to tell but I think that is something that I can share with people that it wasn't so far back and we have people that knew people that were there."
ALPLM Executive Director Christina Shutt said the exhibit focuses on the stories of people from across the state and across all parts of history. She says people learn more when they have a personal connection to the stories they are reading.
"It's important for people to have roots and to understand that there are people who came before us, who were maybe wrestling with some of the things that we wrestling with, who are trying to create communities and homes and families just like us," said Shutt.
Admission to 'Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois' is free with museum admission. The exhibit will be open until January 2024.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.