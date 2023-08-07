SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois will lower the cost of insulin for all diabetics in 2025.
Lawmakers helped cap the price of insulin at $100 in 2019. Although, that law only applies to roughly 15% of people under insurance for Illinois state employees.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law Friday to require the state to offer a discount program to allow high-risk diabetics to buy insulin for $35 per month.
Sponsors said this could be a game changer for people who are uninsured or have high deductible plans.
"I personally had one and had a $5,000 deductible years ago and was paying about $1,000 a month for insulin," said Rep. Jenn Ladisch Douglass (D-Elmhurst). "This kind of program would have been very helpful because the cost of insulin has been very difficult for people and has allowed people to die because of cost."
Program participants will receive an official card from the state with information about how pharmacies will honor the discount. The bill language also states that participants would receive instructions on how to request reimbursement from their health insurance if they bought insulin at the full purchase price.
Sen. Laura Murphy (D-Des Plaines) and Ladisch Douglass said this plan could help 1.3 million Illinoisans.
"You've seen many drug makers have announced that they will be capping their costs at $35 as well," Murphy said. "I applaud their commitment, but I want to ensure that this protection is enshrined in law should these companies ever decide to raise their prices again."
House Bill 2189 takes effect on July 1, 2025.
A separate bill signed into law Friday will require Illinois to cap the cost of a twin-pack of EpiPens at $60.
Sen. Mike Halpin (D-Rock Island) said a global shortage of Epinephrine auto-injectors has made the medication increasingly difficult for patients to find since 2017. The FDA permitted an extension of the recommended shelf life of EpiPens to combat the shortage, but many patients still struggle with the rising cost of the drug.
Halpin said a twin-pack of EpiPens can cost anywhere from $500-700, while a single injector could cost $300-400.
"No household should have to decide between buying life-saving medication and providing food for their family," Halpin said. "This legislation marks a significant stride towards enhancing the affordability and accessibility of EpiPens for all Illinoisans who require them."
House Bill 3639 takes effect on January 1, 2025.
