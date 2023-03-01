MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A John Deere Facility is set to open during the spring in Mattoon.
When LSC Communications Printing Company Plant closed back in 2020, they left behind an 84 acre property and hundreds of people out of a job. The John Deere facility will bring in over 200 jobs to Mattoon.
“A lot of people lost their jobs, it’s been empty. Deere will be bringing in its operation, they’ll have one of their service providers on site as well and then a third-party logistics firm will also be operating there. So, among those three entities, there will end up being ultimately more than 200 jobs,” said Coles Together President, Angela Griffin.
The building was purchased by Phoenix Investors. Griffin says they are known for rejuvenating empty facilities.
“Deere will be a tenant. Phoenix has a nationwide reputation for buying empty manufacturing facilities and bringing new tenants and breathing new life into them. They’ve had a lot of success doing that. They’re well respected in the industry.” said Griffin.
Griffin also says Coles County is happy to welcome John Deere since the county already has deep roots in agriculture.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.