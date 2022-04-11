DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - New Life Pregnancy Center just announced it is adding an additional resource to the community.
Hope House is a home for women with a brand new baby. There they will work with leaders to create a customized plan for improving stability, adding skills and getting all-around support.
"They would come before they have the baby get acclimated. And then live in this home where they have all this love and support and people helping them move forward in their life," said Penny Weaver, executive director of New Life Pregnancy Center.
Leaders said they decided to create the house to give moms continued support from their organization
"[We were] watching our moms have these babies and then make some awful decisions. But they were just trying to survive," Weaver said.
Here, each mom will get their own room equipped for living with a new baby, including extra helping hands with house parents. One of those is Kathy, who said she just wants to make the women who come feel like family.
"I take them in as my child or my grandchild, you know, and so I'm gonna love them just like that," said Kathy Killion, house manager and house mom. She will help teach them cooking and parenting skills as well. It's all part of a customized plan for each mom and it will take effort on both sides.
"We're looking for moms, especially that recognize that they would like to make some changes in their life, but they lack that support," Weaver said.
