DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Looking for a limousine service that’s a cut above the rest? D’L Elegance may be the right choice for you.
August is National Black Business Month. Derrick Thaxton, an African American, is the owner-operator of D’L Elegance in Decatur. The phone number for his service, which operates seven days a week is: 217-791-1530. Derrick feels his service offers a lot more than others.
“I like to think I’m a notch above everyone,” he told WAND News. “I serve you. I serve you executive style no matter what form of life you’re from or where you’re going. You ride executive style.”
D’L Elegance will take you to any location in central Illinois. They serve local airports and they will provide service for you to airports in Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis.
