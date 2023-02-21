URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After weeks of surveys and discussions with members of the community, the City of Urbana has decided how to allocate almost $10 million in ARPA funding.
On Monday, city council approved 25 organizations in the Urbana area to receive part of the funds.
"We wanted to focus on public health, public safety, affordable housing, services for people who need mental health services, food insecurity, support for small businesses and job training. They are designed to focus on populations that were both the hardest hit in COVID and also underserved, historically underserved," said Urbana Mayor, Diane Wolfe Marlin.
The Urbana Park District received the highest amount of $2 million for a project. The district is putting that toward a new facility for the area.
"We're very excited. Our new facility will be located at Prairie Park on the East side of Urbana. It will be a full-service health and wellness center," said Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District.
This will be the first wellness center for Urbana. The city says this will give the youth someplace to go. They're also hoping to control neighborhood violence.
"Reducing violence in the community and helping youth find productive alternatives. This is going to be a game changer in our community," said Mayor Marlin.
The facility will consist of a double gym, indoor track, fitness studios, community rooms and more. This will also offer jobs for those in the area.
"For those first-time folks seeking jobs, an opportunity for gaining some experience. It would be every good opportunity. And for the neighborhood, it creates that potential walk to job," said Bartlett.
The district hopes to have their groundbreaking in May of 2023.
