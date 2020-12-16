SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- City Water, Light, and Power launch a new Small Business Rate Relief Rebate Program to help businesses mend from the economic hardships brought upon them by the pandemic.
The City of Springfield, in agreement with the City Council, to fund the program $1 million, which will rebate up to $3,000 for small businesses, including restaurants and bars.
The money will be used to cover the electric charges for their August and September 2020 bills.
Applications will be available online, starting Thursday, Dec. 17, by 9.am.
Mayor Jim Langfelder says, "Now more than ever, small businesses need our help, and using CWLP rate relief as a way to help our local businesses through these times is exactly what we need to do."
"Our hope with this rebate, in addition to the City's Office of Planning & Economic Development's small business grants and waving the 2021 licensing fees, we can relieve some of the difficulties and stress they are experiencing as we navigate through this health pandemic."
CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown said he agrees this is the right time for rate relief. "Being a community-owned utility has the advantage that we can be responsive to our city's needs," he said.
"This funding allocation is our chance to utilize these resources to help small businesses when they need it the most."
The program is designed for small business electric customers located in Springfield corporate limits among three customer types:
- Small Businesses in Rate Classes 40, 42, 44 or 46*
- Independent restaurants and bars
- Veterans associations operating commercial kitchens
*Customer Rate Class is listed on Pg 1 of the CWLP bill in the chart as "Rate" located next to Meter Number
CWLP Small Business Rate Relief Rebate Eligibility
Small business customers applying for the program must meet the following requirements:
- Have a CWLP commercial account for electric service in the name of a small business in Rate Class 40, 42, 44 or 46 for a minimum of 6 months prior to Nov. 1, 2020 (See your bill for Rate Class Designation in chart under "Rate")
- Be a for-profit business unless a Veterans association operating a commercial kitchen
- Business must be located inside Springfield corporate limits
- Use less than 100 kilowatts (kWs) of peak demand — unless a restaurant, bar or Veterans association operating a commercial kitchen, which will not have a peak demand requirement
- If business is a restaurant or bar, it must not be part of a franchise or chain with a corporate office located outside of Springfield
- Demonstrate a financial hardship caused by COVID-19
- Business must be operating and not closed, unless closed temporarily due to COVID regulations
Exclusions
The following business types are specifically ineligible for assistance under this rebate program:
- Agriculture
- Auto dealerships, auto repair or maintenance businesses
- Construction, supply, or home improvement businesses
- Convenience stores
- Finance and Insurance businesses
- Franchisee or chain restaurants or bars with a corporate office outside of Springfield
- Gaming establishments, businesses with at least 33% of gross annual revenues from gambling activities
- Gas stations and associated convenience stores
- Home-based businesses
- Medical or recreational cannabis businesses
- Medical providers
- Nonprofit organizations/businesses unless a Veterans association operating a commercial kitchen
- Private club or business that limits membership for reasons other than capacity
- Utility providers
- A business in which a majority owner or member is in the immediate family of an elected official or in a management position with the City of Springfield
- A business located outside of Springfield corporate limits
- An establishment similar to any enumerated above
Funding for this program is from CWLP's Environmental and Regulatory Initiative and Rebate Fund.
The City Council also allocated an additional $300,000 from this fund for CWLP's residential assistance program, Project RELIEF.
For information on how to apply to this program and other assistance options, visit the Bill Assistance page from CWLP.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.